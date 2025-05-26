Utah Jazz Linked to Intriguing NBA Draft Trade Buzz
Heading into this summer's NBA Draft, it's yet another draft where the Utah Jazz have an assortment of draft assets at their disposal.
In all, the Jazz will have two first rounders at pick 5 and 21, along with a pair of seconds at 43 and 52. It's their third offseason in a row with multiple first round picks to utilize and at least three total draft selections in all.
However, when looking at how the Jazz could utilize those draft choices, don't be shocked if you see Utah move around the board with those four picks.
According to Deseret News insider Sarah Todd, the Jazz are "weighing all of their options" with each of their four picks on the board, where the expectation may be for some moves to be made ahead of June's draft.
"The Jazz will be weighing all their options with all four picks and especially with picks 21, 43 and 52," Todd wrote. "While there are players that will be available in the 20s that are intriguing, the Jazz could look to trade that pick with one of their second-rounders or even a future pick in order to be one of the teams that moves up on draft night...Multiple league sources have indicated that the Jazz are willing to hear offers and make deals when it comes to picks, so there is a part of me that expects a little bit of movement."
While the Jazz are still deep within their draft and development process of the rebuild and are still trying to put together nice, young talent, it's hard to see Utah entering next season with four new rookies onboard on top of their existing selections from the past two summers.
Utah already has several appealing young pieces needing time on the floor to grow and develop for the season ahead, along with multiple contributing vets on board that are likely to command opportunities themselves, meaning it'll be hard to stack a vast assortment of four new rookies on the team and expect them all to develop into seamless pieces of this rebuild while also factoring the existing talent in-house. There's only so many minutes to go around.
Instead, there's a world where Utah packages one or multiple of these picks in a deal to shift around the board, all in hopes of landing the best haul of young prospects they can among this year's class. We've already seen the Jazz linked to a blockbuster move like shifting up to three with the Philadelphia 76ers, and perhaps get their chance at a top, high-ceiling guy like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey or Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.
Expect the Jazz to keep all of their doors open for moves up and down the board up until the 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th.
