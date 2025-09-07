NBA Fans React to Lauri Markkanen’s Stunning EuroBasket Upset
Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen managed to pull off one of the most impressive international upsets in recent memory on Saturday amid his and Finland's victory over the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia squad 92-86, routing Finland to their second-straight quarter-finals appearance in the EuroBasket tournament for the first time in the country's history.
Markkanen finished his night leading the way in scoring for Finland as he's done throughout a dominant stretch overseas this offseason.
In 34 minutes, Markkanen had 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Jokic, on the other hand, had 33 points, eight rebounds, and three assists himself, though it wasn't enough to get over the hump.
It was a widely unexpected outcome for Serbia; a group seen as one of the top contenders to reach this year's championship game fell to Markkanen and Finland for what some have touted as the best accomplishment the Jazz star has been a part of through his playing career.
And after the game, it was fair to say the NBA world had a lot to say about Finland's miraculous feat.
Here's a few notable reactions around X:
@PasiUoti: Most exciting ever, until the last minute 🇫🇮🏀"
@AriViherkoski: "Here we go again . Never underestimate Finland . In war, sports, or anything, Finnish teams are solid gold. In Sisu we trust."
@KlausNBA: "European coaching does a much better job of targeting Jokic defensively. He also becomes much easier to expose if he isn’t surrounded by a strong defensive team."
@ReignPHX: "People often forget that when it comes to European basketball, Lauri is like that. Overseas he's basically a legend still writing his story."
@GuwuTwoey:"Lauri and Finland had the better more Well Rounded team
When Topic plays next Euro basket and Jovic is a little more Polished it will be a different meeting all together"
@jakeyy_kk wrote: "Lauri is on a mission and I do not know what. He ballin out of control"
While Jokic's time in EuroBasket this offseason now comes to a close, that won't be the case for Markkanen, as he and Finland will go on to face the winner of Israel and the Giannis Antetokoumpo-led Greece in the quarter-finals.
If they win, it'll be Finland's best-ever finish in the tournament, no matter what happens beyond, making for an unparalleled moment for Markkanen and his already impressive legacy for his country.