Utah Jazz G League Affiliate Reveals 2025-26 Schedule
The next NBA regular season is still a couple of months away from transpiring, and the same can be said for the upcoming G League season, which officially kicks off a couple of weeks following the start of the new NBA campaign.
And for the Utah Jazz and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, they now know their official slate of games for the 2025-26 season set to get rolling on November 11th.
Per a post from the Salt Lake City Stars' social team, we now know exactly when and where the Stars will be playing for the coming season and 48-game slate.
The Stars' season will span from mid-November to mid-March; right in the middle of the NBA season, coming fresh off a season in which they won their first playoff game in franchise history.
The Stars, who might not land the same attention as their NBA team, may still be worth a look this year, as there could be a couple of names on the main roster getting a few reps in the G League ranks.
For the existing young talent on the Jazz roster from the past couple of seasons, they've seemed to have graduated from their time in the G League and feel much more deserving of getting those NBA-level reps, whether it be names like Brice Sensabaugh or Cody Williams, who have seen a decent share of games with the Stars.
But, for guys on two-way deals like Oscar Tshiebwe, Elijah Harkless, and newest second-round selection John Tonje, there can be some solid value in getting that extended opportunity at the G League level; getting more responsibility on both ends of the floor, more shot attempts, and ultimately helping them progress their game further as a player, and potentially honing into a impact player for the Jazz's main roster in due time.
The Stars will officially get the action started on November 11th at home, as the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors' affiliate, will travel to Salt Lake City to tip-off a brand new season of G Leagie basketball.
Tickets for the new season can also be purchased on the Stars' website by clicking here.