Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Stuns Nikola Jokic in Overseas Clash
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Finland just put together a stunning upset overseas in this year's EuroBasket tournament, for what many are considering one of the most unexpected turns in recent international basketball history.
During the first round of the knockout stage in the EuroBasket tournament, Markkanen and Finland managed to take home a win over Serbia and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, 92-86; a notably impressive upset to take down one of the tourney's powerhouses, and perhaps the best individual player in the entire field of play.
Markkanen led the way for Finland as he's usually done throughout his dominant stretch throughout his time overseas this year, logging 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals, overcoming one of the top contenders to reach this year's final game. As for Jokic, his night ended with 19 total points, paired with four rebounds and four assists.
It was a game that Finland battled back from after going down at half, 48-44. But, following a strong third-quarter to take a two-point lead, Finland managed to finish the game on a 10-5 run, and thus, started a wild turn of events to shake up how the end of this tournament could now look without one of its top contenders.
Finland now finds itself as one of four teams to have reached the quarter-finals so far, with Lithuania, Turkey, and Germany already making their way as well. For Markkanen, he continues to pile together one of, if not the most, impressive individual performances this year's tournament slate has to offer.
Of course, with a Greece win over Israel and a Slovenia win over Italy, it keeps other top NBA talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in the race to reach the EuroBasket finals. But, as for Jokic, his and Serbia's chances of coming out on top this year have now been shut down by The Finnisher.
The Jazz star and Finland will continue the journey with a battle against the winner of France vs. Georgia in the quarter-finals. If they win, Finland will have the opportunity to finish with the best standing the country has seen in the history of their time competing at EuroBasket. Impressive stuff for Markkanen and Co.