Utah Jazz Players Circle 4 Must-Watch Games on Schedule
A trio of Utah Jazz players recently circled a few select games on the NBA calendar for next season, pinpointing a collection of contests to look forward to for the next season approaching in just under two months.
In a recent video posted by the Jazz, each of Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, and Walt Clayton Jr. sat down to sort through some of the must-watch games for the upcoming regular season, literally circling games on a calendar that caught their attention the most.
Ultimately, four matchups wound up landing on their radar, all of which will be going down within the first month of the season.
Here's the four games Sensabaugh, Hendricks, and Clayton had circled.
October 22nd vs. LA Clippers
"First home game," Walter Clayton Jr. said. "Obviously, we're going to feel the energy from the Utah Jazz fans. I know they've been waiting. We've been ready to get on the court. I'd say I'm ready to get into that environment," said Clayton Jr.
"I'm going to have to agree with Walt on this one," Brice Sensabaugh said. "The home opener, it's going to be fire."
It's hard to ignore the Jazz's home opener of the year. as they'll be set to take on a talented roster in the Los Angeles Clippers, all in what will be the first time the Delta Center will see some action since Utah's last campaign will have concluded just over six prior.
The home opener in Utah will also be a quick reunion with former forward John Collins, who now resides on the Clippers roster after being shipped off this summer in a three-team trade, makong for another reason to tune into the Jazz's first time on the floor for the 2025-26 season, if there wasn't enough incentive already.
November 18th vs. LA Lakers
"LA Lakers in LA," Clayton Jr. said. "Obviously, LeBron. I've been watching him in the league since I was a baby. So, I'd definitely say [I'm] excited for that game, to play against him."
Any time LeBron James comes to town, it's a must-watch affair. That claim tends to only strengthen as the Los Angeles Lakers star will now be rolling into his 23rd year in the NBA, set to turn 41 years old in late December, and still performing as one of the best talents the league has to offer.
It hasn't been easy against the Lakers in recent memory for the Jazz, though, as they've collected a 3-7 record in their past 10 meetings, losing four of their last five. For their first of three contests this season, Utah will hope to start things on a more positive note.
November 21st vs. OKC Thunder
"A sleeper that we haven't chosen is this first [NBA] Cup game against the defending champs," Taylor Hendricks said. "Oh my gosh, I already know the crowd finna go stupid."
Not only will this be the first time the Jazz see the reigning champions in late November, but that matchup marks the start of Utah's group stage in the NBA Cup.
That's nothing short of a tall task for the Jazz to take on. Last year, the Thunder wound up climbing all the way to the NBA Cup championship, inevitably losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since then, they've only gotten better, taking home a victory in the NBA Finals just under three months ago, and show no signs of slowing down anytime, either.
Simply put, the young Jazz roster will have their hands full in this one, and may need a bit of extra assistance from a bumping Delta Center crowd.
November 16th vs. Chicago Bulls
"Another one that's going to be tough is probably the Sunday game," Hendricks said. "Our first Sunday game. Fans always come out on Sunday, they always show love, and I know it's going to be lit.... Wait, the Chicago Bulls [are] our rival, right?"
It's not often that the Jazz have held home games on Sundays in recent memory, with 2023 marking the first time Utah has hosted home contests in SLC for the first time in 22 years.
Now, though, Utah is going on their third season of lifting those restrictions, and will have their first Sunday home matchup in mid-November, in the form of their late-90s rivals, the Chicago Bulls.
The Jazz are 5-5 in their past 10 meetings vs. the Bulls, splitting their season series against them last year, 1-1.