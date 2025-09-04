Utah Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic Leads Bosnia to Huge Feat in EuroBasket
The newest Utah Jazz big man brought in from this offseason, center Jusuf Nurkic, has made some big waves overseas as he stars for Bosnia and Herzegovina in this year's 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
With the latest win in the books for Nurkic and his Bosnia and Herzegovina squad over Georgia, the country has now officially made its first knockout stage in the EuroBasket tournament in over 30 years. Their last appearance in the knockout portion of the tourney came in 1993, 32 years ago.
It's a huge feat for Nurkic and his country, who rattled off a 3-2 record in the group stage of the tournament in the past two weeks. Entering their final game vs. Georgia, coming off a victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, it was a win-or-go-home scenario to keep their tourney hopes alive.
In the end, they'd be the ones to come out on top, 84-76, as the Jazz center managed to have a strong showing throughout.
During his performance vs. Georgia, Nurkic had a double-double consisting of 15 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 6/11 from the field in the process– a dominant effort from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a game in which they led over Georgia in almost the entire 40 minutes of game-time.
The only tie came early within the fourth quarter when Kamar Baldwin hit a big three-pointer to even the score 69-69, where Nurkic and his squad would go on for an 11-2 run, and eventually, the win.
Nurkic, on top of the feat of being a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina going to the highest heights in EuroBasket over 30 years, has managed to have a strong individual showing, since becoming a top-ten scorer for the country in the tournament's history, and being the best player on the floor for them as a major piece of their success in the frontcourt.
Nurkic will be one of two Jazzmen to advance in the tournament, with Lauri Markkanen being the other in the mix, as he's been on an impressive run in his own right alongside Finland.
With group stage contests still concluding, it remains to be seen just who Bosnia and Herzegovina will be tasked to face next just yet, but at the very least, they'll continue dancing for at least one more game.