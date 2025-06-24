NBA Insider Gives Update on Lakers, John Collins Trade Rumors
It appears the Los Angeles Lakers might not be as interested in acquiring Utah Jazz forward John Collins as we once thought.
According to a new report from Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers' previously noted trade interest in John Collins was seemingly a "mischaracterization."
"The Jazz, though, have made Kessler unavailable for some time, which might have contributed to reports last week that suggested L.A. has interest in trading for Kessler’s teammate John Collins," Fischer wrote. "Collins had a strong 2024-25 campaign, but I’m told any suggestion that the Lakers are a trade suitor for the 27-year-old is a mischaracterization."
Collins' name appeared with some ties to the Lakers earlier last week as reports surfaced of the two being connected, dating back to when their season ended. However, per Stein, it seems like Los Angeles may either be more focused on making a trade for Walker Kessler with the Jazz, or perhaps turning another direction as opposed to a move for Collins.
As noted, Collins did have a strong season with the Jazz through 2024-25 when he was on the floor. Through 40 games, the 27-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from three.
This offseason, Collins will likely be set to accept his player option worth $26.5 million to keep him on for the last year of his deal across the 2025-26 season, and could lead to some trade interest surrounding his services from teams who could be looking for an upgrade in their frontcourt.
The Lakers, a team that seemingly fits that mold with a hole in the frontcourt amid their Anthony Davis trade, looked to be a strong suitor for a move on Collins, had Utah been searching the market for a deal to send him out. Yet, perhaps Los Angeles has more intrigue in other moves around the edges of their roster instead of such a deal with the Jazz.
Don't take your eye off the Jazz scavenging the trade market for the right deal surrounding their veteran forward, but don't hold your breath to see that happen with the Lakers.