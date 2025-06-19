New Report on Lakers' Trade Interest in John Collins
Following an initial report surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers' potential interest in a trade for Utah Jazz forward John Collins, it seems a few more details have been uncovered from some new insider intel.
According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, the Lakers have "long been fans" of Collins as a fit into their lineup, and have held a few conversations with the Jazz, offering a package centering around Rui Hachimura.
"Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers say that internally, they have long been fans of John Collins, who has the ability to stretch the floor both as a deep threat or someone who can finish well above the rim," Irwin wrote. "Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Doncic. Since their season ended, they've held a few conversations with the Utah Jazz to try to land the 27-year-old big man, with Rui Hachimura often the centerpiece of the deal."
"If the Lakers were to include one of their expiring contracts (Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber), the contracts would match up almost perfectly, even to the extent to where the Lakers would be taking back less than they send out and would thus avoid a hard cap at the first apron. Nothing is particularly imminent at this moment, as the Lakers are still focused first and foremost on trading for their starting center."
Collins is coming off one of his best seasons of production in recent memory, averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his 40 games played, shooting an efficient 52.7% from the field, 39.9% from three, and 84.8% from the free throw line.
He'll have a player option worth $26.5 million next season that he'll likely accept, leading to the possibility of a trade being in the cards with a team looking for an upgrade in their frontcourt, such as the Lakers. However, following such a productive season in Utah, it remains to be seen how willing this front office will be to send off Collins for just any package.
If the Jazz are looking to part ways with their veteran forward, though, the Lakers could be a prime destination to ship him, sending an expiring contract and offering cap relief for Los Angeles, while Utah gets the chance to land a few extra assets in exchange for the 27-year-old.
Collins isn't quite the prototypical defensive-minded big man the Lakers have been coveting since trading Anthony Davis, but he could be a versatile lineup piece next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic as someone who was tied as the Jazz's leading scorer when on the floor last season.
Of course, nothing's imminent, but keep a close eye on the Lakers and their potential pursuit of Collins in the coming days to weeks.