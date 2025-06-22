NBA Insider Sheds Light on Potential Utah Jazz, 76ers Draft Trade
Don't count on a trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz involving Paul George and Lauri Markkanen going down during the draft later this week.
According to a report from ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, league sources have shut down the recent idea of the Jazz investigating a draft day swap to acquire the 76ers' nine-time All-Star in George, and won't be looking to trade Markkanen in any similar deal with Philadelphia either.
"There has not been much trade chatter surrounding Lauri Markkanen. Last offseason, Markkanen was one of the premier names involved in trade discussions," Siegel wrote. "The Philadelphia 76ers have recently come up as a potential landing spot in a Paul George swap this summer, but league sources have shot down this speculation."
The trade concept has been a popular one leading up to the 2025 draft later this month- effectively projecting an exchange between Philly and Utah to send over George's contract and pick three to the Jazz, while the 76ers make a win-now move of sorts to secure Markkanen, but such an idea may be just too far-fetched to see truly go down.
George, who has three years left on his contract signed last summer at $162 million, would be a hefty financial commitment for any team to take him on in a potential trade, which even for a team like the Jazz, seems like a tough call to make following his most recent season of production.
Now viewed as one of the more negative contracts on the books in the NBA, absorbing George's deal would have to be in a move that was worthwhile for the team taking him on. And for the Jazz to move up just two spots in the draft from five to three, while also giving up Markkanen, is a wild proposal that, on paper, Utah would almost certainly be opposed to.
The 76ers have been a team reportedly interested in making those calls involving their third-overall pick for teams outside of Utah. But, in the case of the Jazz, it's tough to see them willing to trade Markkanen in any move to shift up the board just two spots. Utah may not be completely out of the race to get into the top three, but at the cost of their All-Star talent, they won't be looking to make such a drastic move.
Instead, expect Philly to seek elsewhere from Utah around the trade market for any deal to move them out of the pick three if it makes sense, perhaps with a team who has extensive intrigue in a prospect like Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe, both potential top-five selections next week.
However that situation in Philadelphia plays out, trade or not, will inevitably have a ripple effect on Utah's plans once they come on the clock at fifth overall. So, it's definitely one to keep an eye on from the Jazz's perspective