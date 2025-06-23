Utah Jazz Receive Surprising NBA Draft Prediction
The 2025 NBA Draft sits just days away from kicking off, and with the action right around the corner, a few interesting last-minute predictions have been made to project how the top of the board may pan out on Wednesday night.
For the Utah Jazz, they'll undoubtedly be in a compelling spot. With the draft becoming increasingly sorted out within the top-three picks, the available prospects for who could be on the board for the Jazz is starting to become a bit clearer, and while we don't quite know which direction this front office will lean, they'll have a few fascinating candidates to keep an eye on.
And in the mind of DraftExpress' expert Jonathan Givony, one key name to keep an eye on for the Jazz might be none other than Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, whom he has selected with Utah's fifth-overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
"With star power being a significant need for the Jazz, it makes sense to take the plunge on a talent such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite being one of the youngest players in college basketball at 18 years old," Givony wrote. "His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates while dishing on the move, finish skillfully in the lane or draw fouls."
"The Jazz got their first look at Fears in a private one-on-zero workout on Thursday," Givony continued. "He is also said to be drawing considerable interest from both New Orleans and Brooklyn at Nos. 7 and 8 should he not hear his name called here, with the Hornets at No. 4 also not ruling out picking him despite already having a starting point guard on the roster in LaMelo Ball."
Fears, who's seen his name connected to the Jazz frequently since they landed at pick five, would be a big-time addition to the backcourt as a strong offensive option who could soon develop into a number-one scorer at the next level.
During his one season with Oklahoma, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 28.4% from three. At 6-foot-4, 182 pounds, he has solid NBA size, and a skillset that could develop and translate well as a future centerpiece in Utah's rebuild.
Fears has been a popular connection with Utah next to others like Duke's Kon Knueppel, Rutgers' Ace Bailey, Texas' Tre Johnson, and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. Odds are, the Jazz will be down to pick between this pool of five guys come fifth-overall, depending on which one's inevitably linger on the board following the Philadelphia 76ers' pick at three, and the Charlotte Hornets at four.
Keep a keen eye on fears in the days leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, which will finally get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th at 6 PM MT in Brooklyn, NY.