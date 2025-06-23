Top NBA Draft Prospect Declines Workout With Utah Jazz
One top prospect being selected in this week's NBA Draft has seemingly turned down the Utah Jazz for a chance at a pre-draft workout.
According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, Rutgers star wing Ace Bailey has turned down the Jazz among many potential pre-draft workouts ahead of Wednesday's first round.
"Bailey, the No. 3 prospect on our big board, is the only U.S. prospect yet to visit an NBA team facility, continuing to decline workout invites from Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Utah, and seemingly preferring the group of teams ranked outside the top five, specifically Washington, New Orleans, and Brooklyn at Nos. 6-7-8," Givony wrote. "This type of slide could cost him between $10-to-$15 million dollars if it happens."
Bailey has been the center of a bit of pre-draft buzz leading up to this week's events, as he's taken a unique approach in not conducting a workouts from any team of those who could select him, pinning him in as perhaps the biggest question mark come the night of his selection.
The Jazz, who are now reportedly in that group of many that include the Philadelphia 76ers, who sit at pick three, and the Charlotte Hornets at four, are no exception to Bailey's pre-draft strategy.
Bailey comes into this year's draft as one of the more highly-touted wing prospects in the class, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field and 34.6% from deep in games.
There's been some conflicting intel linking the Jazz and Bailey leading up to the draft, with some reports noting he would "welcome" being in a place and market like Utah, but also having other lingering rumors of having interest in joining an East Coast team, which certainly wouldn't include Salt Lake City. Truly, it's a situation without much consensus.
Nonetheless, even without a workout in Utah, don't completely cross Bailey off the list for potential options for the Jazz at pick five. The Rutgers wing possesses some of the best upside in the class and a sky-high ceiling to become a future star at the next level. It could be the home run swing this rebuild needs to take that next step, despite the risk at play.
Bailey will remain among the short list of names to watch for the Jazz atop the board when the 2025 NBA Draft officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th at 6 PM MT in Brooklyn, NY.