Top Guard Prospect Has Real Shot to Be Drafted by Utah Jazz
One prospect atop the 2025 NBA Draft has been a part of a few intriguing connections to the Utah Jazz leading up to the action kicking off later this week, and could potentially have a real chance at being their ultimate selection at fifth overall.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears has "real fans" in the Jazz front office, and could certainly be in play for Utah at pick five.
"Yes. [Jeremiah Fears] has some real fans in the front office," Jones said in a reply on X. "I can’t tell you definitively that he will be the pick, but he is definitely in the conversation."
Fears has seen a few ties to Utah back to when the Jazz landed the fifth-overall pick in last month's lottery as one of the best guard talents in the class in national media projections and mock drafts, despite Utah having multiple guards able to run the one in their rotation as is, like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.
But now just a few days away from the Jazz making their selection, it looks like Fears has his name in play for Utah at pick five within their short list of potential candidates.
In his last season with Oklahoma, Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 28.4% from three. At 6-foot-4, 182 pounds, he has NBA size, has a strong offensive ceiling, and could eventually pan out as the best guard talents in this class to any team seeking out a backcourt upgrade.
Fears will likely be among the top of the Jazz's board of potential draftees at number five within a pool that includes Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, Duke's Kon Knueppel, Rutgers' Ace Bailey, and Texas' Tre Johnson. As to who the one is with their name on the draft card remains to be seen, but it makes for nothing short of a fascinating lead-up to a critical moment for the future of Utah's rebuild.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will officially get going on Wednesday, June 25th at 6 PM MT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.