NBA Insider Reveals Big Update on Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler Extension
The Utah Jazz have made their fair share of roster decisions and moves over the course of the 2025 NBA offseason so far, but one critical storyline that remains up in the air is what's to come on Walker Kessler's looming rookie extension.
After a career-best third season in Utah, the Jazz and Kessler can now begin negotiating on a second contract to keep him in Salt Lake City long-term, with expectations centering on the 24-year-old coming to a new agreement with the team before the 2025-26 regular season kicks off. Both sides seem willing to keep this going for the long haul; it's just a matter of when that deal will come to form.
And according to Spotrac's Keith Smith's recent discussion with a Jazz front office member at the Las Vegas Summer League, Utah would not only "love" to get Kessler signed, but feel confident in having a ton of flexibility to do so.
“We’d love to get Walker signed," a Jazz executive said. "We have a whole lot of flexibility, because Lauri (Markkanen) is the only veteran we have on a long-term deal. That will come into play with Walker too, because he’ll be the next guy on a long-term deal. That’s something we have to be mindful of, as we plan and build out roster out in the immediate and for the future."
During his last season in the mix for the Jazz, Kessler had career-highs of 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds, also averaging 2.4 blocks to prove himself as being the five-man of the future for Utah, as well as being one of the best young rim protectors the league has.
Getting Kessler signed on for the long-haul is critical. The Jazz have the long-term financial flexibility on the books to do so, and seem willing to pay him his respective value to keep him on board. Now with free agency and the draft now wrapped up, perhaps talks could now begin to accelerate on an extension in the coming weeks.
As of now, Kessler still sits on the fourth year of his rookie contract for the season ahead, and would hit restricted free agency without a deal in place ahead of next summer. But as of now, signs seem to point towards the Jazz and their defensive anchor getting something hashed out sooner rather than later.