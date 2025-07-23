Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Had Hilarious Summer League MVP Reaction
With the 2K26 NBA Summer League officially in the books, it was revealed on Tuesday that Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski would take home this year's Summer League MVP award, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so.
During his three games in Vegas, the Jazz big man averaged a league-leading 29.3 points and 7.7 rebounds, shooting 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from three, highlighted by a 35-point, 11-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs that was so good, it got him pulled from the summer league action.
Those three contests were a dominant, eye-catching showcase from Filipowski en route to winning his new hardware. But, for Filipowski, he seemingly didn't even know the Summer League MVP award even existed before he earned it.
Filipowski appeared on NBA Today following his MVP win on Tuesday to share his reaction, noting he had "no idea" the league actually gave out such an award.
"I had no idea that they actually give that," Filipowski said on NBA Today.
The Summer League MVP, which has been handed out since 2006, has had an intriguing variety of winners in its past, from future stars like Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin, or John Wall, or other lesser-known names in the bunch like Josh Selby in 2012 for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Glen Rice Jr. for the Washington Wizards in 2014.
But now, Filipowski adds his name to the list after an elite offensive display, already showing signs of improvement from his rookie season in the mix for Utah last year.
During his rookie season with the Jazz, Filipowski averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 50.2% shooting from the field and 35.0% from three in 72 games.
It's not to say Filipowski will surge onto the scene and enter next season averaging nearly 30 points a night as he did in Vegas, but at the very least, those three games do provide an extra dose of confidence for what's soon to come in the Duke product's young career.