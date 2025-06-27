NBA Insider Says Lakers Active in Trade Talks With Utah Jazz, Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers have made their first and only pick of this year's NBA Draft with their selection of Adou Thiero at pick 36 in the second round. And while that may be their only pick of the night, they could be looking to make a trade with a variety of teams.
According to NBA insider Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are active on the trade market with at least the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers have made a few trades on Thursday already in their decision to trade up to pick 36, making a trade with the Chicago Bulls earlier in the day to move up to 45, and then to 36, but perhaps it's not their last.
With the Jazz in particular, the Lakers have been linked to some considerable trade buzz in the days leading up to the draft, and in the case of Walker Kessler, going back to February's trade deadline. And while a Kessler deal seems to be out of the cards for the time being, it won't count the two sides out from making another smaller move around the edges.
Keep a close eye on the Lakers down the stretch of the second round with a chance to make a move, or perhaps in the days to follow if nothing gets hashed out on Thursday night.