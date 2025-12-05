The Utah Jazz are taking on the New York Knicks in the second leg of a road back-to-back in the big city, coming fresh off a a 123-110 the night before against the Brooklyn Nets.

Now leading up to tip-off, both the Jazz and Knicks have revealed their injury report for the night ahead in Madison Square Garden:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (right rib; contusion)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

Jusuf Nurkic, the Jazz's starting center since Walker Kessler has been sidelined due to season-ending shoulder surgery, has been listed as questionable heading into the night after previously missing vs. the Nets.

Nurkic has been a key piece of the Jazz's frontcourt through his initial 20-game sample size with the team, averaging 8.5 points, a team-leading 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 23.3% from three.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to pass the ball away from Sacramento Kings forward Drew Eubanks (19) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

If sidelined for a second game, that could lead to the Jazz starting Kyle Filipowski at center as they did against the Nets, or they could promote Kevin Love into the starting five, who's been elevated to active for the night after resting in Brooklyn.

Georges Niang also still remains to have made his official season debut for the Jazz, still being sidelined with his foot injury suffered earlier this offseason, and will miss their road trip to New York.

New York Knicks Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain)



OUT - G Landry Shamet (right shoulder sprain)



OUT - G Pacome Dadiet (G League)

The one name who sticks out on the Knicks' side of the equation is, of course, OG Anunoby, who's questionable with a left hamstring injury heading into the night that's kept him out of the mix since mid-November. If upgraded, he could make a return to the lineup for the first time in three weeks.

The status for both Anunoby and Nurkic will be officially cemented closer to tip-off, landing at 5:30 p.m. MT, where the Jazz will hope to make it three straight wins on the board before returning to Salt Lake City.

