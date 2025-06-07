NBA Insider Says Utah Jazz Have One Virtually Untouchable Player
The Utah Jazz enter the 2025 NBA offseason with a bit of an unpredictable sense about what direction this front office could go in, whether that be for the draft, free agency, or especially in potential trades that could go down in the weeks ahead.
However, if there's one name on the Jazz roster that seems primed to be on the roster next season and the toughest to acquire in any trade talks this summer, that might be none other than Walker Kessler.
In a recent reply to a fan on X asking if the Utah center would be attainable, NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic noted that while anyone on the Jazz's roster could likely be attained for the right price, the toughest for any team to acquire in a potential trade is certainly Kessler.
"Nobody on the Jazz roster is completely untouchable," Jones wrote. "That being said, I believe Walker would be the hardest to attain. It would take a haul to pry him from the Jazz."
Despite a few lingering trade rumors connecting Kessler to potential packages with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and others aspiring for a defensive upgrade in their frontcourt, the Jazz seem notably committed to their young big man for the foreseeable future, especially after last season's production, making any trade for his services a tough mountain to climb for any opposing front office.
During his last season with the Jazz, Kessler put up career-highs nearly across the board, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks a night on 66.3% shooting from the field. Now for this summer, he'll be eyeing a chance for a lucrative rookie extension to keep him in the fold for the long-haul, and all signs point to him putting pen to paper on that deal sooner rather than later.
So for those anticipating a trade surrounding Kessler or seeing him shipped anywhere but Utah, don't count on it. Unless someone calls the Jazz with a godfather offer in exchange for the 24-year-old defensive anchor, he'll be in Salt Lake City for years to come.