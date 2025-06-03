Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Asa Newell
The Utah Jazz have four selections, 5, 21, 43, and 53, in the June 25th NBA Draft. Because of this, they figure to be a major player both on draft night and in the weeks leading up to it. As we get closer to the draft, we’ll continue breaking down many of the prospects the team could select.
For this one, we’re taking a trip down to Georgia for young big man Asa Newell.
Stats: 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, 54.3% FG, 29.2% 3P, 74.8% FT
Draft Range: First round, possibly in the lottery.
Analysis
Asa Newell is a tall, fluid big man whose energy and movement generate easy points for his team, especially as a roller and in transition. Newell is around 6’10 and had a very productive season in a loaded SEC. He’s also shown flashes of a perimeter shot that make him all the more intriguing as a prospect.
A former highly touted recruit, Newell made an immediate impact at the collegiate level. His motor and ability to run the floor stand out, particularly for a player of his size. While he isn’t an elite vertical athlete, his mobility and effort make him effective, especially on the offensive end of the court.
He did the majority of his work around the basket, finishing lobs and drop-offs at a high level. He had 57 dunks this past season and shot just under 73% at the rim; strong numbers for a freshman big. He also showed glimpses of face-up ability and ball handling that hint at untapped upside.
However, the perimeter shot remains a question mark for Newell. His 29.2% mark from three came on a lot of open looks and catch-and-shoot opportunities. If he’s going to survive in the NBA as a forward, improving as a shooter is a necessity.
While Newell is at his best offensively as a center, he doesn’t project to be able to anchor an NBA defense at a passable rate. He is not overly long, evidenced by his sub-7-foot wingspan, and his shot-blocking numbers were modest. This is somewhat concerning because he’s most effective offensively as a center, but may lack the physical tools to guard that spot consistently at the NBA level.
Several examples come to mind for me, but let’s talk about Marvin Bagley and Obi Toppin. Both had similar frames and offensive skill sets coming out of college as Newell, but their NBA success has hinged on whether the shot developed. Toppin found a role by improving his shooting; Bagley has struggled to do the same.
The Jazz have a loaded frontcourt at the moment with both veteran and young talent. While Newell isn’t the cleanest fit with who the team has, there’s a chance that he could be the best player on Utah’s board if he’s still there at 21. Given the Jazz's current state of their rebuild, talent is more important than fit. Newell could be an exciting bet with his size, athleticism, motor, touch, and college production.