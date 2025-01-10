NBA Mock Draft Recap: Three Predictions for Rebuilding Jazz
The NBA standings are starting to take shape, and if the season were to end today, the Utah Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds in their quest to land a face of the franchise talent. Utah is also 1/2 game removed from the fourth spot and 3.5 games from six.
The major media outlets have a better idea of what franchises will be in the lottery, but it's still anybody's guess which player will find his way to Salt Lake City. Three mainstream mock drafts and three different players were projected to be selected by the Jazz this week. What players have been predicted to call Utah home? Let's take a look at the latest NBA mock drafts.
F- Ace Bailey-Rutgers University - ESPN
"Utah will likely take a patient approach with its roster and should have a strong chance to select early in this lottery. A big, explosive wing such as Bailey would be a grand addition for the Jazz after a difficult season, offering All-Star potential with his exceptional shot-making prowess and overall scoring instincts. He has been up and down from game to game and possession to possession on both ends of the floor, but he is one of the draft's best shooters. He brings insatiable aggressiveness and a strong motor defensively."
"Scouts will be watching how much the game slows down for Bailey as the season moves on with his shot selection, decision-making and feel for the game a significant work in progress. Still, he's young (18) and has a world of potential -- often making impossible shots look easy but he's also mistake-prone on both ends."-- Jonathon Givony
G - Tre Johnson - Texas - Fox Sports
The five-star freshman has only increased his stock since arriving in Austin and fits the modern-day NBA mold at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan. He's a three-level scorer, shown by the fact he's averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor for the Longhorns. Johnson has great bounce, can really thrive in the midrange and understands how to get to advantageous spots where he can consistently knock down shots, shooting 40% from 3-point territory. - John Fanta lll
G - Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois - The Bleacher Report
Kasparas Jakucionis continues strengthening his draft Joncase, most recently logging a sixth consecutive 20-point game and finishing Missouri off with a clutch step-back three and post-up fallaway.
His 6'6" size, perimeter creation, command changing speed, shotmaking prowess, playmaking history, visible poise and production/impact are making it easier to look past athletic limitations that raise questions about Jakucionis' upside or star potential. - Jonathan Wasserman
