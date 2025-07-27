NBA Scout Addresses Utah Jazz Interest in Cam Thomas
While the bulk of NBA free agency has wrapped up around the league, as most teams have begun putting the finishing touches on their roster heading into next season, one key restricted free agent who still hasn't inked a deal is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.
Thomas, the 23-year-old scorer, has fallen victim to this year's state of free agency. Despite being a proven offensive force since bursting onto the scene in 2023-24, teams around the NBA don't have the ample cap space to spend on his services this summer, leading to the Nets holding quiet on a contract offer to retain him, and thus, leaving the promising guard up for grabs as a restricted free agent until further notice.
And while the activity surrounding Thomas has been minimal, one team whose name has emerged as a potential suitor to sign him could be the Utah Jazz; a team with cap space, young talent, and an unpredictable front office, on paper, appears to be an intriguing suitor among the few who could take a look into the possibility of adding him.
However, according to one NBA scout, the idea of Thomas winding up in Utah might not be on the table.
According to Grant Afseth of the FastBreakJournal, one anonymous Western Conference scout spoke about the Jazz's potential interest in Thomas, noting that while Utah may have the opportunity to sign the Nets guard, he doesn't quite align with their long-term vision.
"As of July 25, the Utah Jazz are the only team aside from Brooklyn with meaningful spending power," Afseth wrote, "But league sources are skeptical about Utah’s interest. 'Utah holds the cards for restricted free agency if they want to. It’s not just Cam, but he’s one of the RFAs who I don’t see as being appealing for the Jazz. They’re building around defense, size, and versatility,' a Western Conference scout said. 'Cam is a pure scorer, but he doesn’t fit the long-term vision they’re selling internally.”
While Thomas does fit from a timeline perspective with Utah, in terms of how he fits with the vision of how the Jazz and Austin Ainge are attempting the build, it's not as seamless.
Thomas undoubtedly has the talent worthy of a sizable contract from the Jazz. During a shortened sample size last season in 25 games, the Nets guard still showed out by averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field. A budding offensive star, but not the mold of what Utah's looking for.
Utah has appealing young scorers all around the roster, and multiple young guards to work with in their backcourt for the future. That makes finding the aspired defense, length, and versatility the primary goal for the Jazz, and Thomas' skillset less critical.
Time will tell where Thomas ends up for next season, and just what type of contract he ends up getting. But, as for the Jazz, the reality for his fit there seems unlikely.