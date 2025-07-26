Utah Jazz Lose Out on Former Second Round Pick
It seems like a draft-and-stash prospect for the Utah Jazz expects to be spending the next three years overseas.
According to a team release, Real Madrid has agreed to a three-year contract with Gabriele Procida, the 36th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and a player the Jazz have had the draft-and-stash rights to for over a year.
The Jazz obtained Procida's rights during the 2024 deadline as a part of the Simone Fontecchio trade, shipping him to the Detroit Pistons, while sending the pick to select Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Knox to Utah along with Procida.
Procida was originally selected at pick 36 by the Portland Trail Blazers as a draft-and-stash, then had his draft rights traded two weeks later from Portland in 2022 to wind up with the Detroit Pistons as part of the Jerami Grant trade, then inevitably, to the Jazz.
Procida was a bit of a throw-in to that Jazz trade a year ago, and has gone a bit under the radar since spending the past three seasons overseas and not jumping aboard the NBA. And with his latest contract signing with Real Madrid, that status doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. He's just turned 23 years old, inked a new professional contract, and appears settled in Spain for the time being.
Thankfully, for the Jazz, they've spent the past three summers diligently building up their young core for the foreseeable future through promising prospects and multiple dart throws on various guys across the board, giving Utah more than enough young prospects on board to work with, making any loss of Procida between now and the future negligible.
So, while he was once a top-40 pick in the draft less than five years ago, signs seem to point toward Procida actually never making his NBA debut as some may have once thought.