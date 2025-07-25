Updated Utah Jazz Depth Chart After Jaden Springer Release
The Utah Jazz have made a bundle of roster changes across the last few weeks of this offseason, with their latest coming on Thursday, deciding to cut guard Jaden Springer, slimming the size of this roster down to 17 players: 14 on traditional contracts, one on a non-guaranteed contract, two players on two-way deals, and one unsigned rookie.
Here's an unofficial current look at how the Jazz's depth chart could look entering the 2025-26 NBA season.
PG: Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr.
SG: Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Elijah Harkless, RJ Luis Jr.
SF: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Svi Mykhailiuk, John Tonje
PF: Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, K.J. Martin
C: Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Love
Undoubtedly, a few changes from last season. No Collin Sexton. No John Collins. No Jordan Clarkson, but a vastly different outlook in terms of where this rebuild stands moving forward.
As for those on a non-traditional deal, K.J. Martin is the lone player on the roster without a non-guaranteed contract, but if the Jazz wanted to keep his services aboard, they have the space to do so. Elijah Harkless and RJ Luis Jr. are the pair of two-way deals, and for second round pick John Tonje, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see him become a third two-way signee eventually this offseason.
In terms of who gets the start and who's coming off the second unit–– just how that shakes out remains to be seen. Of course, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler would be virtual locks to get that starting nod, and it might not be too far of a stretch to consider Ace Bailey to be a borderline lock to start this season as well.
But, there seems to be a clear core of nine players on board for next season in Utah, headlined by their premier draft picks across the past three summers, along with Kessler and Markkanen to join alongside. In comparison to just a year ago, Utah looks way younger, poised with potential, and will have a huge runway to develop across the coming campaign.
One name who hasn't had any word on a potential deal for next season, who remains a name to keep an eye on, is fan favorite Oscar Tshiebwe, who was added onto a two-way deal by the Jazz last offseason, but still is not officially on Utah's roster for the 2025-26 season. Reports have indicated he may have a deal on tap to sign overseas, but the verdict on that remains to be seen.
Of course, with tons of time remaining on the offseason clock before next season starts, all of the Jazz's roster structure remains subject to change. But, as of now, this is what Utah's rolling with.