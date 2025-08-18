NBA Trade Idea Sends Jazz's Lauri Markkanen to Pistons
Rolling into the 2025 NBA season, it's looking increasingly likely that the Utah Jazz will be keeping star forward Lauri Markkanen on the roster entering the year despite any and all trade chatter that has surrounded his name for this summer, potentially linking him as a possible mover.
However, that hasn't stopped the trade ideas from coming in, connecting Markkanen as a strong asset that could be utilized as a big trade chip for the Jazz. Not only for Utah and their rebuilding goals, but also perhaps being a final piece to a championship puzzle for a team hungry to compete for the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz is the latest to try his hand at drawing up some framework for a deal to ship Markkanen out of Utah, linking the one-time All-Star as a perfect fit for the Detroit Pistons.
Here's the full proposal to send Markkanen to the Motor City, along with some of Swartz's rationale.
Detroit Pistons receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: F Ron Holland, PF Tobias Harris, G Marcus Sasser, 2026 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 first-round pick (unprotected)
"Trading Markkanen, the team's best player, is essentially guaranteeing Utah its 2026 pick in a draft that will feature BYU star freshman A.J. Dybantsa. The Jazz also get two unprotected first rounders from the Detroit Pistons starting next summer," Swartz wrote. "Holland was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft and has apparently put on 15 pounds of muscle this offseason.... Harris is a good veteran who could help in the locker room for a few months before Utah shops him to a contender or agrees to a buyout after the trade deadline. Sasser, 24, gives the Jazz another young guard with upside and minutes should be available after the team traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets and agreed to a buyout with Jordan Clarkson."
"Getting a potential franchise pillar, multiple unprotected first-round picks and future financial relief while nearly guaranteeing a top pick in the 2026 draft should be enough for Utah to agree to a Markkanen trade with the Pistons."
Would the Jazz make this trade?
While the Jazz are likely always listening to offers surrounding their roster, it doesn't seem Markkanen will be on his way out of Utah any time soon unless they get a package that really piques their interest. And this deal, while slightly more appealing than a few other proposals lingering around, still might not meet the mark for this front office.
At its core, the Jazz land a second-year lottery selection, a budding young guard, an expiring contract, and two unprotected first-rounders that may or may not find their way into the lottery. Solid, but is it enough for an All-Star level talent like Markkanen? It's questionable.
Even considering Markkanen's ups and downs from last season, when he's fully healthy, he can be one of the better offensive frontcourt pieces the league has to offer. Last year was plagued with injuries, inconsistency, and broader implications of the Jazz's tanking priorities that saw his numbers, and in turn, trade value decline as a result.
Rather than the Jazz taking what they can get for Markkanen after a bleak season, it seems more likely Utah keeps their All-Star talent on for a potential rebound campaign, build that value back up, and if they did want to trade him, do it at the deadline or next summer, or even keep him on board with the $200-plus million contract he signed just over a year ago; not make a panic now.
You can't count out a front office like the Jazz's from doing something unprecedented, but don't hold your breath on seeing a Pistons trade involving Markkanen, at least for this offseason.
