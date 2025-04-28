NBA Trade Idea Sends Jazz's Lauri Markkanen to Pelicans
For the Utah Jazz, it seems every passing NBA offseason seems to have their fair share of Lauri Markkanen trade proposals and ideas to ship him out to another team as the team sits in the depths of their rebuild process.
And while trade discussions from this past season on Markkanen were nonexistent due to the restriction placed after his extension signed last summer, this offseason could be a bit different. Even as the Jazz star has continued to express confidence and trust in Utah's core and front office to stay long-term, it hasn't stopped some ideas for a deal to come to form
One interesting trade proposal comes from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, who drew up a deal to send Lauri Markkanen to the New Orleans Pelicans for an assortment of assets.
Here's the full contents of the deal:
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: C.J. McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick
"Utah doesn't have a cornerstone-level talent to build around. And even if it did, he would probably be in his 30s by the time that player was ready to start contending at a high level," Bailey wrote. "So cashing in now, even if his value isn't quite as high as it was 12 months ago, may make some sense. And if the New Orleans Pelicans plan to stick with Zion Williamson, they're among those who could justify unloading some real assets for Markkanen."
Despite the Pelicans' bumpy season filled with injuries and disappointment, there's a core in place that could benefit from a win-now acquisition of Markkanen while unloading a couple players and picks in the process.
The. big question for the Jazz becomes whether they'd be willing to part with Markkanen at all, and if so, is this a price Utah's front office is willing to accept?
During last offseason's trade buzz and discussions revolving Markkanen's name, it was clear the Jazz would be holding their star at a high asking price, no matter which team had interest in his services. Now, even after a down year statistically, it might be hard for the front office to lower their price, as they'd likely rather keep him on the roster instead of getting a diminished value.
Especially after the Jazz and Markkanen agreed to a five-year deal last offseason to keep him in town long-term, it's hard to believe Utah would punt on their half-decade contract just one year in, unless they received a package that was simply too tough to turn down.
Could the Pelicans be a team to do that? If I had to guess, this offer wouldn't be one to move the needle for the Jazz, but nonetheless, they do present an appealing fit on the floor to house Markkanen in the front court.