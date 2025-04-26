Lauri Markkanen Sounds Off on Jazz's Rookie Class
Across the course of the Utah Jazz's 2024-25 campaign, the team saw some solid upside from their rookie talent brought in from last summer.
Most notably with Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski, after picking up both in the late first and early second rounds of last year's draft, the Jazz got some impressive production from both that ultimately stamped them both in as appealing pieces for the long-term future of this team, while both continued to develop and progress throughout their first year on the scene in Utah.
With the rookies putting together a nice year-one campaign, it's also caught the attention of the vets on the roster, including Lauri Markkanen, who gave the Jazz's first-year players some notable credit during his end-of-season presser.
"As all rookies, I feel like they've had good games and bad games," Markkanen said. "The thing I've liked is their daily approach. They come into the gym, and they're ready to work. Every time I walk in, I feel like I'm early at the facility, and I see them going at it in the morning already. That's been really good to see... They've gotten better throughout the year, and there's obviously things they can work on, but I like the way they've gone and approached it. Hopefully, they all have a big summer leading into next year and make some noise."
Most rookie seasons are far from perfect, and the Jazz's trio of first-year players is no exception to that trend. Yet, through a strong drive and willingness to get better from the beginning to the end of the year, it not only led to some development on the floor but also a bit of respect in the locker room too.
Even in the case of tenth-overall pick Cody Williams, who had his fair share of ups and downs during his rookie campaign, he's far from excluded in Markkanen's applause, as the Colorado product was also one to be diligent in working and getting better throughout the year, even if not bursting onto the scene like the two selected further down the board.
The road to development is far from a linear one, but in the case of the Jazz's young players, they've stuck to the task of getting better every day– even if it may come in times of adversity. Now, that ambition could allow for Utah to have the chance of not one, but two All-Rookie selections by season's end with Collier and Filipowski, meaning great signs of what's to come for their future.