Lauri Markkanen Answers Tough Question on Jazz's Future
After three seasons of the Utah Jazz hitting the reset button on their roster and core, the team still sits amid their rebuild, far away from title contention in the Western Conference.
Like any young, growing roster, the Jazz still have some development and progression to take on to build a sustainable winner, but with that process comes a few lingering concerns for the veterans taking on the tough years, such as Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen did cement his place on the Jazz roster for the foreseeable future with his five-year, $280 million-plus extension last summer. But, with Utah being fresh off a 17-win season, still many steps away from a championship-contending team, it makes for an interesting question in the eyes of some: what gives Markkanen the confidence to sign a deal to stay onboard long-term?
When asking Markkanen, it comes down to one simple factor: trust. Not only due to his conversations with the Jazz front office, but at all levels of what the team has built across recent years.
"The big thing is getting to know them as people, what they value, and how they approach their job," Markkanen said during his end-of-season presser. "Obviously, their track record, the teams they've built in the past, I think that gives me plenty of confidence. Having Ryan as an owner, getting to know him more. I'm really happy with where we're at, and that gives me the confidence and trust in them. I get to worry about actually getting better as a player and producing on a basketball court."
For Markkanen, a player who has yet to play in a postseason game throughout his eight-year career, is surely chomping at the bit to compete at a high-level as soon as possible.
However, while Markkanen's a competitor, the goal isn't just to compete for a chance to make the playoffs, it's to win a championship. And while the Jazz still remain a few players and pieces away from making those goals happen, there's a clear vision in place from the Utah brass to get there.
Clearly, the Jazz star has strong trust in that vision, and with it, seemingly has an overwhelming desire to stay in Utah to make that climb happen. Markkanen has continued to reinforce his trust in what the team has been building across recent years, even while the team may have some struggles in the short term when it comes to wins and losses.
It's far from an overnight process for any team to build a championship contender– the Jazz included. Yet, Markkanen sees the upside in the young core Utah's furnished in recent seasons, and sees the chance at a bright future soon to come.
So while trade rumors and chatter may persist revolving around Markkanen's name, and his potential discontent in Salt Lake City, don't buy into the hype. If all holds to form, the 27-year-old star should be here to stay.