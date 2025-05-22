Oddsmakers Reveal Utah Jazz's Most Likely No. 5 Pick
With the 2025 NBA Draft just over a month away, the landscape is heating up for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league surrounding draft plans, strategies, and scouting in the weeks leading into one of the most exciting times on the NBA calendar.
For the Jazz, their action will start at the number five pick after a tough break in this year's draft lottery falling from the projected top selection to the fifth slot, making for an interesting situation projecting how Utah could attack this pick, as highly-coveted names like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will likely be off the board.
And while it's still super early, Vegas has thrown their initial odds in as to who may be the favorite to become that top-five pick later this June.
DraftKings recently revealed their odds on who could be selected top five outside of the usual top four prospects on the board, and leading the way was Texas guard Tre Johnson at -250.
Behind Johnson was an array of names, followed up by Duke wing Kon Knueppel (-110), Duke big man Khaman Maluach (+220), and Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (+220) as the most likely candidates for that top five selection. Interesting long-shot options like BYU guard Egor Demin (+1200) and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis file in with the next highest odds.
For the Jazz, they'll have a bundle of options on the table. Whether it be sticking and picking at five for one of the aforementioned names, or even looking into a trade opportunity up or down the board, you never know what to expect with an executive like Danny Ainge in the building.
But as for the top of the totem pole for now, that may be Johnson–– the electric scorer from Texas who's been linked a few times to the Jazz through the early pre-draft process and mocks. As an offensive piece, he definitely has his appeal, and seems primed to find his way to at least a top ten selection in the first.
If the Jazz decide they want another jolt of explosiveness to their backcourt with another interesting offensive piece, Johnson could be the best candidate for that. But, there's a world where Utah opts to target a connector piece proposing a more seamless fit, a high-end defensive prospect, or even a move into the top-three for their aspired franchise cornerstone.
It makes for a compelling place for the Jazz to be sitting in, and sets the stage for an interesting few weeks ahead as the top of the draft continues to shake out.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
