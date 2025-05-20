Utah Jazz's Isaiah Collier Missed All-Rookie Team By Shocking Margin
How close was Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier to landing a spot on an All-Rookie team?
Apparently, just one vote.
Following the unveiling of each of the 10 players to make the cut on Tuesday, the NBA released their official tallies for how the All-Rookie First and Second Teams were voted on by a collective of 100 global media members.
For Collier, he finished in 11th place in the vote with 52 points (1 first place, 50 second place), right next to fellow Utah rookie Kyle Filipowski, who was ranked 12th, both barely missing out on their spot within the second team.
However, when taking a look at who landed 10th within the NBA's All-Rookie vote, that was none other than Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, who squeaked his way into the mix with 53 points (3 first place, 47 second place).
That means if a single second-place vote was directed from Carrington's way to Collier, the Jazz's rookie would've been the one getting that nod. A tough break for both the Utah rookie.
Despite not making his way to that All-Rookie recognition, it was nothing short of an impressive year for Collier after starting off as a near-second-round pick as the 29th-overall selection last summer.
He finished his first year in Utah playing in 71 games to average 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field. In February, Collier also made his way to being dubbed Western Conference Rookie of the Month, though it wasn't enough to make his way into that top 10 rookies list at year's end.
It might not have ended with that league-wide notoriety, but for Jazz fans in the know, Collier looks primed to be a big part of Utah's future success and overall rebuild, with or without that All-Rookie title to his name