Utah Jazz Send Another First Round Pick to G League

The Utah Jazz announced they've sent another former first round pick to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Per the team, second-year wing Cody Williams has been assigned to the Stars, the Jazz's 10th-overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft.

We have assigned Cody Williams to the @slcstars 💫#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2025

Williams, for the meantime, will be joining the Stars along with another former top pick from the Jazz, 2023 ninth-overall pick, Taylor Hendricks, who was assigned to himself earlier in the week.

Williams, like Hendricks, has seen his role in the rotation fluctuating throughout the first month of this season.

Cody Williams Assigned to Salt Lake City Stars

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In the 11 regular season games he's been active, has played in just under 13 minutes a night to average 2.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists, shooting 30.6% from the field and 11.1% from three. During the Jazz's latest game against the Golden State Warriors, he was a DNP-coach's decision.

Rather than letting him stew on the bench without getting NBA minutes while he's still finding his footing for his development, Williams can get a bit more opportunity and in-game reps with the Stars to get more comfortable on both sides of the ball, and eventually navigate back into the main rotation.

It's a process of going through the motions in the G League that Williams had been a part of previously in his rookie season, as have a bundle of other young pieces in the Jazz rebuild for this year and in years past.

Rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr. has already been assigned and elevated from the Stars once this season, Brice Sensabaugh was a frequent flyer in the G League for his rookie season, and the duo of Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski were more prevalent with the Stars early in the year before emerging as solid rotational pieces.

The Jazz and head coach Will Hardy love to use the G League to their advantage when developing their budding young talent, with this just being another example of doing so.

Now, Williams will take on that challenge once more, likely to be elevated back into the rotation in the coming days to weeks while he looks to find his groove with more minutes and looks his way, and a bit more room for error.

