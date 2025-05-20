Utah Jazz's Isaiah Collier Snubbed From All-Rookie Honors
Despite bursting onto the scene for the Utah Jazz as the 29th-overall pick in last summer's draft, Isaiah Collier has been snubbed from any All-Rookie honors for the 2024-25 season.
The NBA officially released their All-Rookie First and Second Team members for this season on Tuesday, where Collier, along with other Jazz rookies, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski, also not being a part of the 10 names selected.
On All-Rookie First Team, it was Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Jaylen Wells. For Second Team, Matas Buzelis, Bub Carrington, Donovan Clingan, Yves Missi, and Kel'el Ware rounded out the 10 first-year players to land the honors.
Heading into the final parts of the Jazz's otherwise brutal 2024-25 campaign, Collier was widely discussed as a strong candidate to land as a part of at least All-Rookie Second Team. However, those dreams have since been put to rest.
After starting the year getting reps with Utah's G League affiliate, the USC product continued to make his way into the Jazz rotation before eventually becoming a nightly starter at the one by year's end. During his 71 games played, Collier averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field and 24.9% from three, starting in 46 contests.
Collier also received Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors in February for an impressive batch of 13 games, averaging 11.5 points and 9.5 assists through that stretch. Even with that title to his name, it wasn't enough to make a dent in the All-Rookie fold.
A disappointing outcome for both Collier and Jazz fans alike, but if anything, perhaps the disrespect will only fuel the fire to the rookie guard's second-year campaign, and perhaps the rest of Utah's rookie class from this past season.
