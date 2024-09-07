Ranking Jazz's Best Rebuild Prospects: | No. 4 Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz have more than likely wrapped up their major offseason moves. Most notably, the team has added three new rookies to their young core. The Jazz now have three years of draft picks since initially embarking upon this daunting rebuild. Though each prospect is at a different point in their development, and each one figures to have different value to the team’s future, let’s rank them.
This is not a ranking of who has the ultimate highest ceiling or a look solely at who’s the best right now—we’ll consider what they’ve shown already, the areas they figure to improve, and the context of where that fits for the Jazz. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
4. Walker Kessler
Kessler is entering a pivotal third season. He hopes to establish himself as a starting center before becoming extension-eligible next summer.
Despite a sophomore slump, we already know what Walker Kessler brings to the table. The former first-team all-rookie standout has established himself as an elite rim protector. His timing, length, and coordination make him a nightmare to try to score over or around at the rim. Despite playing under 24 minutes per contest, Kessler still blocked 2.4 shots per game a year ago, a number that trailed only Victor Wembanyama.
Because of the gaudy rim protection numbers, Kessler makes the Jazz defense better. Despite a campaign that didn’t live up to the preseason hype, the team was 3 points better defensively with Kessler on the court than with him on the bench. I expect this trend to continue as long as he’s patrolling the paint in the Delta Center.
Offensively, he remains limited outside of finishing easy looks around the basket. He has yet to show growth as a shooter, though this has little bearing on what makes him valuable. More importantly, Kessler needs to continue developing the less glamorous skills that make 7-footers so valuable. Becoming a better and more reliable screen setter, offensive rebounder (something he’s already good at), and target for passes will ultimately determine his offensive ceiling.
On the positive side, Kessler shot 65% from the floor last year and 75% at the rim. Being able to produce easy points with his vertical spacing is valuable to the offense. Another encouraging offensive stat is that he shot 81% on his 27 free throws during February and March. Along with that, who doesn’t love his reverse dunks?
While his perceived upside is more limited than some of his teammates that we’ll get to, a starting-caliber center who’s one of the best rim protectors in the league will also hold value. If he can bounce back to the form that earned him first-team all-rookie honors, Kessler will re-establish himself at the top of this young Jazz core. Hold onto your Kessler stock, people.
