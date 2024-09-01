Ranking Jazz's Best Rebuild Prospects: | No. 5 Isaiah Collier
The Utah Jazz have more than likely wrapped up their major offseason moves. Most notably, the team has added three new rookies to its young core. Since initially embarking upon this daunting rebuild, the Jazz have had three years of draft picks. Though each prospect is at a different point in their development and figures to have different value to the team’s future, let’s rank them.
This is not a ranking of who has the ultimate highest ceiling or a look solely at who’s the best right now—we’ll consider what they’ve shown already, the areas they figure to improve, and the context of where that fits with the Jazz. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
5. Isaiah Collier
If there’s one guy who could fly up this list over the next year, it’s Collier. The rookie out of USC is a pure point guard who can change gears and get by defenders at will. He consistently put his stamp on the game throughout summer league, whether scoring, setting the table for his teammates, or getting in passing lanes and creating opportunities in transition.
Collier’s defense stood out to me throughout the summer- an area many were unimpressed with during college. I loved how he forced turnovers, competed to stay in front of his man, and rebounded the ball at a higher level than I anticipated. There were some lapses, but I was pleased with what he showed defensively. If he continues to improve and put forth an effort, I expect Will Hardy to reward him with minutes.
The biggest area of development for Collier is going to be his jump shot. If he can keep defenses honest with his jumper, he’ll be even more dangerous with the ball in his hands. He had his moments at USC and this summer of making enough shots to hurt defenses. On the bright side, he’s already willing to take the shots when they’re open.
Collier was the top-ranked high school recruit going into his lone season at USC, and there are plenty of examples of highly touted high school prospects who become better pros than collegiate athletes. Given the additional space the NBA game allows, combined with Collier's skill set, he is a candidate to make the same leap. With a thin point guard position, he should be in a position to soak up heavy minutes this year.
Overall, I expect plenty of growing pains with Collier’s decision-making this year, but his natural feel and playmaking talent are there- as he gets more comfortable, the mistakes will be cleaned up. Given his natural feel and playmaking talent are there- as he gets more comfortable, the mistakes will be cleaned up. Given his ability to create advantages offensively, he possesses one of the higher ceilings among Jazz prospects. If
he can restore his stock to anywhere near it was coming out of high school, Collier will find himself much higher on this list next year.
