Report: Former Jazz C Omer Yurtseven Agrees to Deal in Principal
It appears that former Utah Jazz backup center Omer Yurtseven has found a new home. According to Eurohoops.net, Yurtseven has been offered a contract with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket EuroLeague for the upcoming season.
Yurtseven only spent one year in Salt Lake City after signing a two-year deal during the 2023 offseason. Utah decided to part ways and released Yurtseven, with the second season not guaranteed.
Recently, it was reported that Yurtseven tried out for the New York Knicks, but it was decided not to sign the backup center. There weren't any other reports of Yurtseven being close to finding a home in the NBA.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft, Yurtseven signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His first NBA game experience came with the Miami Heat. Yurtseven played sparingly with the Heat, but he averaged a career-high 5.3 points during the 2021-22 season.
Yurtseven didn’t see the court much in Utah but played well when asked. He averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games. His best game as a Jazzman came against the Denver Nuggets, where he scored 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Replacing Yurtseven will be Drew Eubanks, who signed a two-year contract worth 10 million dollars, and the second season is also not guaranteed. Heading into the 2024-25 season, receiving minutes at the center position remains undefined. Eubanks, Walker Kessler, and John Collins will be battling for playing time, while Taylor Hendricks can be inserted if Utah decides they want to go small.
If the rumor is true, then happy trails to the 7-foot center from Uzbekistan.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!