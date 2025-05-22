Report: Utah Jazz Interview 11 Top Prospects for 5th Overall Pick
The chatter for the Utah Jazz leading into the 2025 NBA Draft is starting to heat up, as we're now beginning to get a sense of who the team may be bringing in for some pre-draft interviews and workouts leading into the action late next month.
And per some new developments, the Jazz have been staying notably busy in their work ahead of June's draft, with an assortment of reported names linked to Utah being brought in for an interview during last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz have brought in at least 11 prospects for pre-draft interviews last week, a list that included the likes of Duke's Cooper Flagg, Rutgers' Dylan Harper, and many others.
"The Jazz interviewed a number of players at the draft combine in Chicago last week, including the players who are the presumptive No. 1 and No. 2 picks, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper," Todd wrote. "Though, the team probably had to put in an interview request list prior to the lottery, so that makes sense... In addition to those two, the Jazz interviewed just about every player who could possibly be considered with the fifth overall pick, including Ace Bailey (Rutgers), Tre Johnson (Texas), V.J. Edgecombe (Baylor), Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Khaman Maluach (Duke), Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois), Derik Queen (Maryland) and Jase Richardson (Michigan State)."
At pick five, the Jazz are ensuring to do their due diligence, turning over every stone to make sure they find the best outcome with the selection they were dealt in last week's draft lottery. That means even if the list is 11 prospects long, Utah is painting a full picture of which route would be the most ideal.
Names in the aforementioned list like Tre Johnson, Jeremiah Fears, and Kon Knueppel have been popular links to the Jazz in mocks through the early motions of the pre-draft process, but even with bringing guys like Ace Bailey and V.J. Edgecombe who could find their way into the top three, it's clear Utah is keeping all of their options open through these initial stages.
Expect the Jazz brass to keep grinding away in their pre-draft processes in the lead-up to the action in Brooklyn, NY, starting on Wednesday, June 25th.