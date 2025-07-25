Shaquille O'Neal Makes Wild Hall of Fame Claim on Rudy Gobert
The endless feud between Shaquille O'Neal and former Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert continues with some new eye-catching comments from O'Neal.
It's no secret that O'Neal and Gobert have had their banter in the past, with O'Neal having his fair share of soundbites surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves center throughout the years for his play style and defensive prowess, being one of his biggest critics both now, as well as during his time with the Jazz.
And during his latest appearance on The Big Podcast, O'Neal doubled down on his distaste for Gobert–– making it clear that he is not a fan of the former Jazz big, largely because he doesn't quite fit the mold of "playing like a big man."
"“I f*****g hate Rudy Gobert," O'Neal said. "Because that m**********r makes $250 [million], and he don't deserve it... As the president of the Big Man Alliance, if you making big money, play like a f*****g big man. That's it. Play like a f*****g big man. Throw some balls, knock some people out. Don't be letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk s**t to you, then you've got to grab him at the neck at the last second. Come on, bro. That's it. If you're getting paid big money, play big."
O'Neal went even further, though, as he went as far to say that if Gobert winds up making the Hall of Fame at the end of his career, he'd show up to the induction ceremony wearing a dress.
"If Ruby Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I'll wear this dress to the m***********g ceremony," Shaq said.
On paper, Gobert may certainly have the accolades throughout his NBA career to earn that Hall of Fame look. He's got an astounding four Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name, is an eight-time All-Defensive member, and a four-time All-NBA player to emerge as one of the best centers of the 2010s.
A lot of that success as one of the top defenders of this generation was found during his extensive time with the Jazz, but he's only 33 years old with at least a couple of seasons ahead of strong production left in the tank, especially on a competitive Timberwolves squad.
Pair all of those NBA accomplishments along with some considerable success on the French national team during his tim playing–– two silver Olympic medals and a pair of bronze World Cup medals being among those achievements–– for Gobert, it seems like a Hall of Fame case may definitely be on the radar when he retires in the near future, whenever that day may be.
So, despite Shaq's claim of the former Jazz center not being a real big man, a Hall of Fame induction could certainly change that– a ceremony in which O'Neal may now have some additional stakes.