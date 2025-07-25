Utah Jazz Center May Be Signing Overseas
One member of the Utah Jazz from last season could have an agreement coming to form to join an overseas club.
According to a post from 5th Quarter on X, Oscar Tshiebwe has interest from the Serbian team, Partizan, for a potential deal, and is currently the club's second center option while still targeting a primary choice.
During his time in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars last season, Tshiebwe averaged an impressive 16.8 points, 18.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, being one of the more impressive rebounders and big men within the entire field.
Tshiebwe also has 14 appearances for the Jazz during his two-way deal, averaging 7.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly a steal a night (0.9) on 18 minutes a game, and began to get some more run for Utah during the second half of the season when the writing was on the wall for their lottery ambitions.
The undrafted product out of Kentucky came into Utah last season to become an instant fan favorite despite limited reps on the floor, previously suiting up for the Indiana Pacers during his rookie campaign in 2023-24.
At 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, Tshiebwe is a bit undersized for the five spot, but makes up for it with his knack for the glass to carve out his impact in the frontcourt when he's on the floor. For an overseas club like Partizan, there could certainly be a big role on the horizon where that skillset can be put on full display, compared to the limited role he'd have with Utah in the event he re-signed.
Nothing's quite official on Tshiebwe's signing outlook, and whether he'll be taking up the deal with Partizan, but it'll certainly be something to watch as the Jazz big man from last year could be on the verge of finding a new home.