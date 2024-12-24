Trade Rumors: Contenders Interested in Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson
There are more trade rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz. The latest comes from NBA correspondent Evan Sidery of Forbes, who claims multiple teams have inquired about the availability of Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson.
“The Clippers, Knicks, Lakers and Nuggets are among contending teams who have inquired about Jordan Clarkson on the trade market,” Sidery tweeted. “The Jazz are seeking a promising prospect and/or draft capital in exchange for Clarkson.”
It’s that time of the year for the Jazz. This will be the third consecutive year Utah will be a seller leading up to the February trade deadline.
Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Simone Fontecchio head a list that were involved in exchanges two years prior. So, who will it be this season? Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Clarkson are the most likely candidates. If Utah is determined to get a top-five pick in this year's draft, then their deadline deals need to happen sooner rather than later.
Utah has gotten off to its worst start since its rebuild began in 2022, but there will be some stiff competition to get in the bottom five. If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds but are 1.5 games removed from the sixth spot and 3.5 games from No. 7.
Replacing Clarkson’s minutes with Utah’s youth movement would help the tank. Clarkson has shown flashes of being the player that’s won a Sixth Man of the Year award. However, he is 32 years old and has a contract that leans on the player-friendly side. Any team that trades for Clarkson will be on the hook for 14.092 million next season.
By himself, I’m not sure what draft capital the Jazz expect in return. Certainly not a selection that has a shot of making it to the lottery. A pick trending to be a late first-rounder or second-round is within the realm of possibility.
Either way, we can expect more rumors centered around Clarkson, Collins, and Sexton. The last day a trade can be made is on February 6.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!