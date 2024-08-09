Report: Utah Jazz Agree to Multi-Year Contract With Svi Mykhailiuk
The Utah Jazz have finally brought another free agency signing into the mix ahead of next season.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal with the Svi Mykhailiuk. The six-year NBA veteran spent his last season with the Boston Celtics as a part of their Finals-winning squad and now looks to continue his career in Salt Lake City.
Mykhailiuk was the 47th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and has been a long-time journeyman during his time in the league, being a part of seven different squads before age 28. In his 293 games played, he's averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 40.4/36.3/76.0 shooting splits.
While he's bounced around during his initial time in the league, he may now have a better sense of security by inking a long-term deal with the Jazz that spans until the 2028 offseason. Mykhailuk joins a short list of Utah free agency additions from this offseason, with former Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks being the only other pickup to come aboard summer.
Considering Utah had recently renounced the rights to both Talen Horton-Tucker and Kira Lewis Jr., as well as Luka Samanic, who's opted to sign overseas for next season, it left a few freed-up roster spots for the Jazz to utilize. Now, they've locked Mykhailiuk into one of those openings as another option on the wing for their 2024-25 campaign and beyond.
