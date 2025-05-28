Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Drake Powell
The Utah Jazz have four selections in the June 25th NBA Draft: 5, 21, 43, and 53.
Because of this, they figure to be a major player both on draft night and in the weeks leading up to it. As we get closer to the draft, we’ll continue breaking down many of the prospects the team could select.
Next up on the list is Drake Powell, the wing out of North Carolina, who the Jazz could look to add with the 21st overall selection.
Stats: 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, 48.3% FG, 37.9% 3P, 64.8% FT
Draft Range: Late first to early second round
Analysis
At 6-foot-6, Powell is a freak athlete who led all players at the NBA Draft Combine by a wide margin in vertical leap testing. His 43-inch vertical is impressive, but he also proved to be an incredible lateral mover during his lone season at Chapel Hill.
Because of his size, athleticism, and 7-foot wingspan, Powell profiles to be one of the best perimeter defenders in this draft class. As I mentioned above, he’s got excellent feet and he’s able to slide them and contain the ball at the point of attack. This gives him the versatility to guard a wide range of positions and ultimately throw him at opposing team’s best players.
With a Jazz team that’s ranked dead last in defensive rating each of the past two seasons, upgrading their defense is a must for whenever they want to start winning basketball games again.
Powell is pretty limited at this stage offensively. He’s at his best as a catch-and-shoot option, as a cutter, or in transition. He shot a good percentage from deep on the year, a good sign for his future in the NBA. Despite his percentage from deep, his form is somewhat unorthodox, and he shot under 65% from the free throw line. I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic about him as a shooter.
Powell showed flashes of a lightning-quick first step, which he used to blow by defenders closing out. While he didn’t show it much, it’s a skill that could shine as he becomes more dangerous as a shooter and as his handle improves.
Any team that drafts Powell needs to do so with an understanding that it’s probably going to take some time for his offense to come around. While you could make the argument that offensive talent was underutilized on a guard-heavy UNC team, he just didn’t really show enough last year to make me believe he’ll be an instant impact offensive piece in the NBA.
Right now, he’ll need to hit enough open shots to survive offensively while providing value on the defensive end of the court. Because of his athletic tools, I think Powell could grow into a 3 & D archetype on the wing. This is something all NBA teams could use, but especially a Jazz team in desperate need of athletic defenders. Add in his youth and pedigree as a high school prospect, and the makings of a valuable role player are there.
Depending on how the board falls outside of the lottery, Powell could be in play for the Jazz at 21, they could hope he slides to 43, or they could use their ammunition to move around the board if they like him.