Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Rasheer Fleming
The Utah Jazz have four selections, 5, 21, 43, and 53, in the June 26th NBA Draft. Because of this, they’ll be able to cast a wide net of players that they could select to add to their team next season.
That has led to an exciting and busy time for fans as we wade through the waters and search for who the team could select. Next up on our list is Rasheer Fleming, the massive forward from Saint Joseph’s University.
Stats: 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.5 blocks, 53.1% FG, 39.0% 3P, 74.3% FT
Draft Range: Middle to late first round
Analysis
The allure is clear with Fleming, who came in standing over 6’9 with a 7’5 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine. Add in his 39% shooting from deep and nearly 3 stocks per game, and the makings of a legit NBA player are there.
While the shooting was shaky in his first two collegiate seasons, Fleming shot an excellent number this season, on about 5 attempts per game. He’s almost solely a catch-and-shoot option, but if he proves that his shot wasn’t a fluke, he’ll provide one of the most coveted archetypes in the modern NBA: a three-and-D forward/big with great size.
Fleming’s shot mechanics look good. He gathers quickly, has good elevation, and has the size to be unbothered by late contests. He shot 74% from the free-throw line this season, and while not a great number, it shows his improvement in that regard.
He doesn’t project to be much more than a play finisher at the next level, but he did show some flashes of attacking closeouts. Where he’s at his best is as a spot-up shooter, roll man, or cutter. Because of his size, athleticism, and shooting, Fleming provides positional versatility across the frontcourt. I project he’ll play a mix of power forward and center at the NBA level.
Defensively, Fleming posted some impressive block and steal numbers last season. He is pretty mobile for his size, which is exciting for teams looking to become more switchable on their frontline. While I don’t think his foot speed is quick enough to hang with guards or some quicker forwards, his length should help make up for that.
It’s also worth mentioning that Fleming didn’t play against the steepest competition in the A10, and yet his team finished 5th in the conference. While it’s unfair to place all that blame on Fleming, it’s at least interesting that he wasn’t able to dominate more during his junior season.
Like I’ve said, though, Fleming checks so many boxes for NBA teams, it makes sense why he’s expected to be a first-round pick and possibly a lottery pick in June. He measured extremely well at the combine, shot the ball well last year, and offers defensive positional versatility.
If he’s on the board for the Jazz at 21, he’d be a very good pick. He’s quite similar to Taylor Hendricks, who the Jazz took 9th overall two years ago, but in a mold of player you can never have too many of. The Jazz need defenders, and Fleming, with his massive wingspan and solid athleticism, projects to be able to do just that.