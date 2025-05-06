Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Carter Bryant
We’re less than a week away from arguably the most consequential day of the Utah Jazz’s offseason, the NBA draft lottery. That is when the team will have their fate revealed as to where in the top five they’ll be picking.
We’ve been going through many of the prospects projected to go at the top of this draft. Next up on our list is Arizona wing, Carter Bryant.
Stats: 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.0 blocks, 46.0% FG, 37.1% 3P, 69.5% FT
Draft Range: Top 20
Player Comparison: OG Anunoby/Tari Eason
Analysis
Thanks to a small, non-glamorous role for a veteran Arizona basketball team, Carter Bryant went under the radar for much of the draft cycle.
On the surface, his counting stats are modest in comparison to other players who have been mocked towards the top of this draft. When you dive into Bryant, however, you find a highly coveted young wing who can defend multiple positions and knock down perimeter shots while holding upside to blossom into more.
Let’s start with the defense. Bryant is listed at 6’8 and 225 pounds, giving him an NBA-ready frame despite being 19 years old. He was an incredibly impactful defender for Arizona, affecting the game on and off the ball. He has the versatility, size, and athleticism to be a multi-positional defender in the NBA, something the Jazz desperately need.
He has quick feet, active hands, a strong base, and can get off the floor quickly to block shots. His steal and block percentages were both extremely impressive for a freshman.
In comparison, his steal percentage of 2.8% was tied with Cooper Flagg for best amongst freshman forwards in this class, while his block percentage of 5.8% was the best amongst the same peers, ahead of the likes of Flagg and Ace Bailey. Comparing him to players from past years, he blocks shots at nearly the same rate that Taylor Hendricks did while generating steals at a much higher rate.
Offensively, Bryant is a good shooter who played primarily off the ball at Arizona. His volume lacked, as did his reps with the ball in his hands. Despite this, I believe that Bryant showed enough as an ancillary piece at Arizona to believe in him being an impactful off-ball player, with the upside to do more.
While he was a low-usage player, he found ways to impact the game beyond just standing in the corner. One way he did so was by cutting without the basketball, which often resulted in a dunk by Bryant or something positive happening for the Arizona offense. Arizona’s offense rating was just over 6 points better with him on the court compared to when he was on the bench.
I’m interested to see what offensive skills Bryant builds on as he matures. He is a capable ball handler, though his handle does need to improve. He’s a good passer who consistently made the correct reads at Arizona. So while he wasn’t asked to do much at Arizona, I see some intriguing skills that can be refined and utilized more as a pro.
Overall, Bryant is exactly the type of prospect the Utah Jazz and other teams should want on their team. He’s proven that he can play an impactful role and contribute to winning basketball thanks to his size, defensive playmaking, and off-ball offense. He also has the skill and athleticism to continue blossoming into something more.
He’s a possible riser as we get closer to the draft and has now been mocked into the top ten. Depending on where the Jazz end up post-lottery, I’d have conversations about Bryant early, and be trying to put together a trade package to come up and pair him with another exciting prospect to bring to Salt Lake.