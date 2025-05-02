Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Kon Knueppel
In the lead-up to the NBA lottery and draft, we’re breaking down many of the prospects that the Utah Jazz could draft. We’ve already covered most of the best-case scenario options, but next, we’ll dive into a few dark horse options if the team slides down to fifth in the draft order.
The next player we’re examining is Kon Knueppel, the Duke guard who played his way into potentially being a top-ten selection this June.
Stats: 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, 47.9% FG, 40.6% 3P, 91.4% FT
Draft Range: Lottery
Player Comparison: Desmond Bane/Grayson Allen
Analysis
Knueppel worked his way out of Cooper Flagg’s shadow this season at Duke with his well-rounded and steady offensive game. While not the flashiest prospect in the class, Knueppel has a lot of substance to his game. He’s an excellent shooter, decision maker, and connector offensively.
The first thing about Knueppel that has to be talked about is his shooting. He shot nearly 41% from three in his lone collegiate season. This point is furthered by his shooting over 91% from the free throw line. Shooting is amongst the most valuable skills you can possess in the NBA, and Knueppel can lace it.
While his 6’7 height listing seems a bit generous, Knueppel still has good size to play in the backcourt. This positional size should help him overcome some athletic limitations that he has. While he won’t blow anyone away with his first step, Knueppel is poised, strong, and has a good handle, which helps him get downhill. He does an excellent job of playing off two feet, which helps him stay under control and score in traffic.
It’s unclear how much usage he will have in the NBA, but he’s much more than just a shooter. I was impressed with his passing. He did a nice job in pick and roll and was able to effectively find his big men or open shooters.
Knueppel is another prospect with defensive question marks. He was solid on that end at Duke, but he lacks the traits to be a true plus at the next level. His combined steal and block percentages are among the worst in this draft class. While this is mildly concerning, I think he will be fine because he has proven to be a solid team defender.
Overall, Knueppel is a polished and well-rounded offensive player already. How he measures at the combine will be important in projecting how much positional versatility he’ll have, but at a bare minimum, he’s going to be an excellent shooter and connector while giving you upside as a secondary facilitator.
In the right system with the right pieces around him, he could return a lot of value. While I think he’d be a reach for the Jazz at five, if they wanted to try to move up from 21, Knueppel would add a lot of value to a team in need of connectors.