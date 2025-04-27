Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: VJ Edgecombe
The 2024-25 Utah Jazz season will likely be remembered by who the team drafts on June 25th. This comes after losing a franchise record 65 games and securing the top odds in the draft lottery. Because of this, the team should end up in a good spot on draft night and will be able to add a high-level prospect.
We’re breaking down those prospects as we head towards draft night. Next, let’s talk about V.J. Edgecombe, the uber-athletic guard from Baylor.
Stats: 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, 43.6% FG, 34.0% 3P, 78.2% FT
Draft Range: top-five pick
Player Comparison: Derrick White/Cason Wallace
Analysis
One of the most freakish athletes you’ll ever watch, Edgecombe is one of the most fun prospects in the entire draft class because of his jaw-dropping moments. His athleticism opens up doors for him on both ends of the court that other players just cannot reach. He’s a blur in transition, jumps out of the gym, and at times looks like he’s playing at a different speed than his opponents.
Edgecombe is an aggressive defender who gets into passing lanes to create havoc for opposing teams. His 3.8 steal percentage was amongst the very best in college basketball last season and projects as a bankable NBA skill.
While he lacked consistency on the defensive end, Edgecombe’s athleticism, toughness, and instincts point towards him being an excellent defender in the NBA. While he’s on the smaller side for a wing, he’s listed between 6’3-6’5 depending on the site, he should be able to guard multiple positions as he matures because he’s so athletic.
While it’s far too early in their rebuild to draft for fit or need, the Utah Jazz could definitely use someone who projects to be a good point of attack defender and defensive playmaker like Edgecombe.
Offensively, he improved as an off-ball threat during conference play, where he shot 37% from deep. He had the most success as a catch and shoot threat, a skill that’s beneficial for players that project to have a 3 & D role in the NBA, but also showed some flashes of an off-the-dribble game. Because of his athleticism and budding skillset, it’s not out of the realm that he’ll continue to develop at a rapid pace.
Arguably, the biggest question mark surrounding Edgecombe is what level of self-creation he can unlock as he develops. He lacks an advanced handle and didn’t display the type of creativity with the ball that’s generally required for primary options. Regardless, his athleticism and the threat of his shot allow him to beat closeouts, attack the rim hard, and either get fouled or finish at the rim.
He also showed enough as a passer to make me believe in his secondary playmaking upside at the next level. His 3.1 assists per game is a solid number for a freshman who spent a good amount of time off the ball.
Overall, the sell for Edgecombe is easy because he has a skillset that has been proven valuable in the NBA. A super-athlete who lives in passing lanes, blocks shots, and projects to be a versatile defender will always be valuable.
Offensively, he has plenty of room to grow, but has made strides as the year progressed. How he develops as an on-ball creator and shotmaker will determine what his ultimate upside will be.