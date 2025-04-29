Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Derik Queen
In the lead-up to the NBA lottery and draft, we’re breaking down many of the prospects that the Utah Jazz could draft. We’ve already covered most of the best-case scenario options, but next, we’ll dive into a few dark horse options if the team slides down to fifth in the draft order.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Big 10 Freshman of the Year, Derik Queen.
Stats: 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 52.6% FG, 20.0% 3P, 76.6% FT
Draft Range: lottery
Player Comparison: Alperen Sengun/Naz Reid
Analysis
At 6’10 and 246 pounds, Queen mixes an incredibly high skill level with excellent touch around the basket and a high basketball IQ. This unique skill set stood out on his way to being named the best freshman in the Big 10.
Queen has a rare ability to handle the ball for his size, something that allows him to attack and create his offense at a good rate. Despite not being an explosive athlete, he’s strong and fluid, which allows him to get to his spots, overpower defenders, and score with either hand, something that he does well. His handle and slashing skillset are reminiscent of Naz Reid, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward.
The majority of his scoring comes from around the basket. He gets there in a variety of ways, though, from post-ups to attacking closeouts to being found on a short roll, Queen knows when and where to attack and does so effectively.
On top of the scoring, Queen is also a good passer with untapped potential to be an offensive hub. He has good vision, is comfortable with the ball in his hands, and can fit passes into tight windows. While his assist totals weren’t gaudy, the skill is there and can be developed.
Unfortunately, the perimeter shot is just not there for Queen yet. Shooting just 20% from distance on only 35 attempts is a bit concerning for someone who has positional questions.
Queen mostly played as a forward while at Maryland, something they could get away with due to his high skill level. In the NBA, spacing is paramount for NBA offenses to succeed. If Queen doesn’t become more of a shooter, it could be difficult to find the right team make-up around him.
Queen’s defense has been a hot topic throughout this draft cycle, but I thought he held up quite well this year. While he’s never going to be a guy that anchors your defense, he’s big, moves his feet decently, and can create turnovers with his quick hands. The problem comes if you need him to play the five because NBA teams will attack him relentlessly.
Overall, Queen is a good offensive prospect who has some rare guard skills in a center’s body. While the perimeter shot is a question, he’s been so effective offensively throughout his career, it doesn’t make much sense to doubt it translating
He does have some positional questions, and with a crowded Jazz frontcourt, I don’t see this as the cleanest fit, especially in the top five. Though someone will be in for a very productive young player in Derik Queen.