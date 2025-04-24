Cooper Flagg had one of the most impressive freshmen seasons ever.



- 15.0 BPM, 3rd highest for a freshman, 10th overall

- 10.74 BPR (@evanmiya) highest on record

- +33.4 in Net Rating ON court

- Final Four Appearance, NPOY



Details on the #1 pick & potential franchise changer⬇️ https://t.co/cdDpGaXJ1Y pic.twitter.com/ivDPWedyJS