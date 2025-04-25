Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Dylan Harper
The 2024-25 Utah Jazz season will likely be remembered by who the team drafts on June 25th. This comes after losing a franchise record 65 games and securing the top odds in the draft lottery. Because of this, the team should end up in a good spot on draft night and will be able to add a high-level prospect.
We’re breaking down those prospects as we head towards draft night. Next up on our list is Dylan Harper from Rutgers.
Stats: 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, 48.4% FG, 33.3% 3P, 75.0% FT
Draft Range: top-three pick
Player Comparison: Young James Harden/RJ Barrett
Analysis
A physical guard listed at 6’6 and 220 pounds, Harper is elite at breaking the paint and finishing at the tin. He shot 70% at the rim, an absurd number for a guard. He’s also very good at drawing fouls, which was evidenced by his high free-throw rate. When looking at Harper, it’s easy to see his offensive upside.
Outside of Flagg, Harper has a case as the next most likely player to reach All-Star status in this draft class. His ability to get downhill, maneuver tight spaces, and finish is really impressive. It gives him a level of scoring consistency even if his jumpshot isn’t falling.
On top of that, he’s a willing shooter who takes a lot of tough shots off the dribble. While his percentages weren’t great, a lot of times with young prospects, the process matters more than the results. Because of the threat Harper poses as a driver, he’s going to manufacture a lot of open looks for himself. His 33.3% from downtown is a fine number considering the difficulty on many of those shots.
If Harper can develop into a good shooter, he’ll be a nightmare for opposing defenses. I’d label his shot a work in progress right now, but he does seem to be making strides and has projectable upside. An encouraging sign is that he shot a pretty good percentage on catch-and-shoot three-pointers this year.
I have questions about whether Harper will be at his best as a point guard or more of a combo guard. He’s shown an ability to make high-level passes, though he is more wired to score the ball than distribute it. The answer to this question will largely be decided by what team and situation he’s drafted into.
Harper, like most 19-year-olds, is inconsistent defensively. He’s shown flashes of good on-ball defense where he contains the ball at the point of attack by sliding his feet and using his size and strength. There are also times when he falls asleep or gets lackadaisical on that end. He does have the tools and competitive juice to be at least solid on that end of the court.
Overall, Harper is the kind of talent you hope a team like the Jazz can draft to jumpstart their rebuild. He’s got immense upside as a scoring guard who, if things go right, can be the engine of a very productive NBA offense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
- Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Not Concerned About Trade Rumors
- Insider Reveals Patriots’ Potential Day Two WR Target
- Patriots' Top Target Will Campbell Works Raising Cane's Ahead of Draft
- The One Scenario Where a Massive Patriots Draft Trade Could Occur
- Watch: Patriots First-Round Target Takes On Top Defenders