Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Sees NBA 2K26 Rating Revealed
With a new NBA season on the horizon, also comes with it a new edition of NBA 2K, as NBA 2K26 will be set to released on September 6th, another annual addition into the series with not just new in-game features, but also a fresh slate of player ratings to enter the next year with.
That also includes this year's rookie class, among those names being the Utah Jazz's very own fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who recently received his own rating heading into NBA 2K26, as per a recent reveal video from 2K.
From the reveal video, Bailey discovered that he would be rated a 77 overall in NBA 2K26.
It's not quite as high as Dallas Mavericks' top pick Cooper Flagg landed–– as he found his way to an impressive 82 overall in the same video, but still a solid mark for the Jazz rookie to start at entering the year.
And in the words of Ace Bailey himself, "It's a good rating for a rook."
Along with being dealt his rookie rating, Bailey was also scanned into 2K, with his rookie head and body scan set to appear in the game soon to be released later this year, alongside all of the other first-year players drafted.
With his one year at Rutgers in the books, along with rising up as one of the best prospects this summer's draft class had to offer, it landed him one of the top rookie ratings to be had in the field, and a great place to start for year one in the league.
As for the rest of the league's rosters and rookie ratings, those remain to be seen, along with what's to come for other Jazz first-rounder Walter Clayton Jr. So far, though, a positive start for Bailey.
But, as always with 2K ratings, they remain in flux throughout the year, so if Bailey bursts onto the scene with a Rookie of the Year-level effort for his first season in the mix, expect to see that number jump a bit higher as the year progresses.