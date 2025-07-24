Utah Jazz Exec Gets Real on Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr.
Walking out of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz were a key storyline around the league following the first night, based on how the events of their first-round selections–– most notably their pickup of Ace Bailey at fifth-overall to conclude a wild pre-draft process.
Bailey was faced with a ton of questions following an unorthodox lead-up to the draft, being the only top American prospect to not do a single pre-draft workout, and having been rumored to be interested in a few select teams that made both fans and front offices wary of what could transpire if Bailey were their top pick.
In the end, the Jazz were the ones to submit their card for Bailey to make him the next key piece of this roster. On the outside of the building, it's been faced with a good amount of questions and concerns, but inside, it seems the Jazz have remained both confident and excited about how things panned out for them in this year's draft.
Spotrac's Keith Smith spoke to one anonymous Jazz executive during this year's summer league in Las Vegas to capture some thoughts on the Ace Bailey situation, where the sentiment remained clear: the pre-draft chatter was overblown, and Bailey is ready to go in Utah.
“When Ace was on the board at our pick, it sure took a lot sting out of dropping in the lottery. All the stuff about him pre-draft and not wanting to come to Utah, that was all just nonsense. He’s excited to be with us, and we’re thrilled to have him,” a Jazz front office executive said.
Not only was that executive hyped with what Bailey brings to the table, their other first-round pick in Clayton Jr. caught some notable love as well.
“As far as Walter goes, he’s exactly the kind of player we want. He’s a leader. He’ll be a leader on Day 1 of camp. We can already see it during Summer League. And it’s authentic. Talk to anyone around that Florida program and they’ll tell you that Walter drove them to the title this year. Not just on the floor, but in practices and in the locker room. We love that about him.”
Both are good qualities to note for the Jazz's rookies. Since being selected, most, if not all, of the pre-draft noise surrounding Bailey has since subsided, making for good news from Utah's perspective. Clayton Jr. presenting those intangible leadership qualities from day one is not only a hugely positive character trait, but could be a sign of things to come for the near future.
And on the floor, while the pair were limited in their summer leagues, each playing in 50% or less of the Jazz's games, they showcased a fair bit of flashes to provide that necessary confidence that they could be budding rotational pieces pretty quickly, come next season.
Ultimately, the Jazz wound up with the guys they felt would be one of their best outcomes all along, providing two high-potential young pieces to be added into the fold, and could be true difference-makers on and off the floor moving forward.