Utah Jazz Rookie Walter Clayton Jr. Talks Adapting to NBA Grind

Utah Jazz rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been taking in the grind of an NBA season just like any other rookie does during their first year in the league.

Between the constant travel, the wear and tear of an extensively long season, and the just-to-the-NBA game from the college level as a whole, there are certainly some notable challenges every rookie, like Clayton Jr., faces for the first time in year one that can lead to a bit of an adjustment period.

For Clayton Jr., the biggest challenge might be the back-to-backs of an NBA calendar; a vastly different schedule than the college game.

"It's definitely been an adjustment," Clayton said of the grind of the NBA season. "More so back-to-backs. In college, when you get a few days in between, now you're not really getting that. It's just, game's over, right into the next one."

The Jazz this season have had four back-to-backs heading into December, but to this point have actually remained relatively sound on the second half of those showings, putting together a 3-1 record in the second legs of a back-to-back; much better than their 0-4 record on a first leg.

But for any rookie, that challenge for the first few times can have some major difference from what's typical at the college level––so it's easy to see why it's been an added adjustment for Clayton to take on.

Walter Clayton Jr. Looking to Play With More Urgency

So far this season, Clayton has continued to show some nice growth in the Jazz's backcourt with an up-and-down rotational role across the first six weeks of the year. He's averaging 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16 games played.

One of his latest games against the Houston Rockets was even one that Will Hardy credited as Clayton's best game as a pro, "by far," a night where he finished with eight points. five rebounds, and six assists, also finding his way to his second-highest minutes total on the season (21).

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The recent focus, for Clayton, has centered upon playing with a bit more urgency and a bit faster pace on both ends of the floor––something that was certainly shown in Utah's victory over Houston, and can lead to some extended minutes in the Jazz rotation moving forward.

"Just playing with some more energy, some more urgency. The pace I play at could be a good thing and, sometimes it could be a bad thing. I think I'm going to have to speed up a little bit with this at this level with these type of athletes. So, that's what I'm focused on."

Just like the Jazz's top-five pick in Ace Bailey has shown off in his initial sample size, the winning traits and gradual improvement for Clayton Jr. have also shined through the first six weeks of their rookie season to offer some confidence in what both rookies have in store for what's ahead.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!