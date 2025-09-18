Utah Jazz Among 5 Teams Who Control NBA Draft's Future
It's no secret that the Utah Jazz have been diligently building up their future draft picks and assets over the past few seasons to best position themselves for the years ahead and the future talent that may be on the horizon.
But with those extensive draft assets in the bank, that also places the Jazz in a rather exclusive club of NBA teams that hold major control over future drafts.
In all, it's 11 future firsts that Utah holds over the next several years, and when considering their own selection in next year's draft, along with their 2031 Phoenix Suns first-rounder acquired at February's deadline, there could be a ton of value held within those picks that can pay off for this front office and roster in a major way.
ESPN's Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo recently stacked up the top five teams that control the draft across the next several years, a pool of clubs that hold a combined 55 first-round picks, and includes the Jazz as one of those holding that value.
As for the Jazz, they ranked as the third-best team in the NBA when it comes to their standing among future first-round picks–– following behind the reigning world champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.
"The Jazz have effectively been stuck in neutral the past three seasons, with the rebuilding process that began in 2022 and has yet to bear results," Woo wrote. "Hiring Austin Ainge away from Boston to run the front office this offseason signaled a change to come and Ainge quickly went on record declaring that Utah wouldn't be tanking in 2025-26. However, Utah's first-rounder is top-8 protected to Oklahoma City, and the lack of veteran offseason additions potentially points to where the Jazz are headed, at least for one more season."
"There's no simple, direct through line for Utah's position back into playoff mode, with the 2026 draft class holding potential to reshape the trajectory. Whatever patience the Jazz can exercise despite the protracted nature of this rebuild might still pay off long-term."
Compared to the flexibility and capital the Thunder hold, it's tough for the Jazz to stack up to that type of juggernaut. The Nets, while in a current similar position to Utah, have 13 first rounders themselves, along with a head-turning 19 second round picks, which gives them the slight edge over the Jazz.
But over any other team in the NBA, the Jazz have more first rounders, have more valuable first rounders, and a brighter future than many other clubs because of it.
But nonetheless, the draft capital Utah has built across the past few years provides a steady foundation for the Jazz to build on for the next few seasons. And with their current expectations for the 2025-26 campaign, their standing may lead to another top spot in the lottery to add another interesting young prospect into the fold.
For the short term, this season may look a bit similar to the last, but from a big picture perspective, the future being built in Utah is one that should pay off in due time.